Protest to continue at secretariat tomorrow, call for countrywide demonstrations

Employees from various ministries and divisions staged protests inside the secretariat for the third consecutive day today, Monday, demanding the withdrawal of the "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025". They called off today’s programme around 2:30 pm.

Besides, they announced a protest procession to be held tomorrow. They also urged employees of different government agencies from across the country to hold similar demonstrations separately.

The protesters have announced that, from now on, all organisations representing employees working at the secretariat will unite under the banner of the “Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Oikya Forum” to continue their movement.

Forum leaders announced tomorrow’s programme at the foot of the new building of the Cabinet Division and public administration ministry around 2:30 pm.

Md. Badiul Kabir, co-chairman of the forum and president of a faction of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Coordinated Council, said, “The movement will continue until this 'black' law or ordinance is fully withdrawn. The ongoing programme will come to an end as soon as the law is repealed.”