Protest to continue at secretariat tomorrow, call for countrywide demonstrations
Employees from various ministries and divisions staged protests inside the secretariat for the third consecutive day today, Monday, demanding the withdrawal of the "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025". They called off today’s programme around 2:30 pm.
Besides, they announced a protest procession to be held tomorrow. They also urged employees of different government agencies from across the country to hold similar demonstrations separately.
The protesters have announced that, from now on, all organisations representing employees working at the secretariat will unite under the banner of the “Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Oikya Forum” to continue their movement.
Forum leaders announced tomorrow’s programme at the foot of the new building of the Cabinet Division and public administration ministry around 2:30 pm.
Md. Badiul Kabir, co-chairman of the forum and president of a faction of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Coordinated Council, said, “The movement will continue until this 'black' law or ordinance is fully withdrawn. The ongoing programme will come to an end as soon as the law is repealed.”
He also called on all ministries and departments to bring out processions and gather at Badamtola in the secretariat premises at 10:00 am tomorrow, Tuesday.
A meeting was scheduled to be held today with law adviser Asif Nazrul. However, the meeting could not take place as the adviser was occupied with state duties, Badiul Kabir stated, adding that they will inform the media about the meeting once a new time is fixed for it.
Oikya Forum co-chairman and president of another faction of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Coordinated Council Muhammad Nurul Islam said employees across the country have expressed solidarity with them.
The draft of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’, a revision of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018’, was approved during an advisory council meeting of the interim government last Thursday. Later, the ordinance was officially issued this Sunday.
Protesting employees have alleged that the ordinance includes certain ‘repressive provisions’ from a special regulation introduced four and a half decades ago. They labelled the ordinance conflicting to the constitution demanding its withdrawal.
On Sunday, employees from different ministries and departments staged a demonstration inside the secretariat premises for the second consecutive day, protesting against issuance of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.
However, the government issued the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’ amid the protest at the secretariat, which further angered the protesters.
In this context, employees from various ministries and departments marched and gathered at Badamtola in the secretariat premises at 11:00 am today demanding the withdrawal of the ordinance.
They then proceeded through different areas inside the secretariat and held a rally. Later, they returned to Badamtola with another procession. At one point, they moved towards the main gate of the secretariat. The main gate, along with several other entrances to the secretariat, was closed for a while at the time.
Later, the employees moved back and returned to the rally ground and called off the demonstrations for today.
What’s in the ordinance?
The new ordinance classifies four specific actions by government employees as offences.
First, if a government employee engages in any activity deemed disobedient, or which incites disobedience among other government employees, disrupts discipline, or hinders the performance of duties; it will be regarded as an offence.
Second, if an employee, either alone or in coordination with others, remains absent from work without leave or valid reason, refrains from performing duties, or fails to carry out assigned responsibilities, it will be regarded as an offence.
Third, if an employee incites or provokes another government employee to be absent from work, to refrain from duties, or to neglect their responsibilities; it will be considered an offence.
Fourth, if an employee obstructs any other government employee from attending work or performing their duties, it will be an offence.
The punishments involving these offences may include demotion to a lower position or pay grade, removal from service, or dismissal from employment.
As per the ordinance, a show-cause notice must be issued within seven days of framing charges against any employee. If the employee is found guilty, another show-cause notice must be issued within seven working days, asking why a penalty should not be imposed. Based on the response, a penalty can be imposed.
If such a penalty is imposed, the convicted employee has the right to appeal the decision within 30 working days. However, no appeal can be made against an order issued by the president. In such cases, an application for reconsideration may be submitted to the president.
There are around 1.5 million government officials and employees at service now.