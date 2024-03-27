Jamuka “couldn’t muster the courage” to draw up list of Razakars

The Jatio Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), national freedom fighters council, has been empowered to draw up the list of Razakars, a collaborating force of the occupying Pakistani army during Bangladesh’s liberation war in 1971, by amending a law. However, even after more than one and a half years, the work of preparing that list is still not visible. The council “could not muster the courage” to go ahead with the listing. Rather, it is waiting for a nod from the Ministry of Liberation War.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque said several times that the list of Razakars will be announced in March this year. But there is doubt whether it is possible or not.

Meanwhile, the liberation war researchers think that a committee should be made with researchers to prepare the list of Razakars.