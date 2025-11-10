Final voter list, expatriate voter’s app coming on 18 November
The Election Commission (EC) will publish the final voter list and launch an expatriate voter registration app on 18 November, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said Sunday.
Speaking to journalists at the EC headquarters in Agargaon area of Dhaka he said the launch, originally planned for 16 November was shifted to 18 November as Sunday is a weekly holiday in many countries.
The exact time will be announced later, he added.
The app, named “Postal Vote BD,” has been developed to ensure voting rights for expatriate Bangladeshis, allowing them to register as voters through embassies and high commissions.'
“The publication of the final voter list will mark the formal end of this year’s update process,” Akhtar said.
Responding to queries about the hunger strike by members of Amjanatar Dal, he urged them to follow legal procedures, saying, “They can appeal or reapply after fulfilling the requirements of the election commission.”
He also noted that the EC building is a Key Point Installation (KPI) and urged all to act responsibly.
Regarding political dialogue, Akhtar said the EC is preparing for talks with parties after the gazette of the code of conduct is published.