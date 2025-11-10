Next election will be a milestone for nation: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin Sunday said the upcoming national election will be a milestone for the nation.
“On one hand, the whole world is watching; on the other, our people across the country are eagerly waiting to exercise their right to vote,” he said.
The CEC said this in a video message titled “Expectations of the Election Commission on the Upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad Election” uploaded Sunday on the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat’s official Facebook page.
Four election commissioners and the EC secretariat’s senior secretary also expressed their views in the video message.
The CEC said, “The enthusiasm of our young generation especially those who are getting opportunity to exercise their voting rights for the first time, gives us great hope.”
“Your vote is your power. Exercise your right to vote and encourage others to do the same,” he said.
In the video message, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said, “During elections, false information can disrupt the environment of fair polls and hinder the democratic process.”
“It is everyone’s responsibility not to be misled by unverified rumours. We must rely on authentic and credible sources of information. If necessary, contact the EC office or relevant authorities directly,” he added.
Election Commissioner Begum Tahmida Ahmad said, “Our electoral process must be gender-sensitive. Every citizen—male or female—has the right to vote. None of us has the right to deprive anyone of that right.”
“For the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad Election, we are firmly committed to ensuring that every eligible voter in the country can cast their vote. The Election Commission is working tirelessly toward that goal,” added she.
Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker said, “Every citizen of Bangladesh expects a good election. For the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, I call upon all candidates, public representatives, and citizens at all levels to strictly adhere to the electoral code of conduct, laws, and regulations.”
Election Commissioner Brigadier General Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah (Retd) said, “Dear Bangladeshi brothers and sisters living abroad, as promised by the chief adviser, the election commission is working earnestly to ensure your participation in voting from overseas for the first time. I hope that with your cooperation, this initiative will be successful.”