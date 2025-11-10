Next election will be a milestone for nation: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin Sunday said the upcoming national election will be a milestone for the nation.

“On one hand, the whole world is watching; on the other, our people across the country are eagerly waiting to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

The CEC said this in a video message titled “Expectations of the Election Commission on the Upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad Election” uploaded Sunday on the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat’s official Facebook page.

Four election commissioners and the EC secretariat’s senior secretary also expressed their views in the video message.