We want to set example of rule of law in this election: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has urged the presiding officers to set an example of rule of law through the upcoming parliamentary election.

He said, “Let us set an example in this country to show what the rule of law truly means through this election—the 13th national parliamentary election. Whatever happens, so be it.”

The CEC was addressing a workshop with the presiding officers in the Chattogram city Saturday morning.

He was the chief guest of the workshop “Identifying and Overcoming the Challenges in Performing the Duties of Polling Officers in the electoral process at the Local Public Administration Training Centre Auditorium in the city’s Askar Dighi area.

The event was organised by the CBTEP project (Capacity Building of the Election Commission Secretariat for the Use of ICT in the Electoral Process).

Addressing the presiding officers at the workshop, chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said, “On the election day, remember that you are the chief election commissioner. By law, you have been given absolute authority. If there is chaos, shut down the polling centre — three if needed. If necessary, you can even cancel the entire constituency.”