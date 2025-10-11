We want to set example of rule of law in this election: CEC
Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has urged the presiding officers to set an example of rule of law through the upcoming parliamentary election.
He said, “Let us set an example in this country to show what the rule of law truly means through this election—the 13th national parliamentary election. Whatever happens, so be it.”
The CEC was addressing a workshop with the presiding officers in the Chattogram city Saturday morning.
He was the chief guest of the workshop “Identifying and Overcoming the Challenges in Performing the Duties of Polling Officers in the electoral process at the Local Public Administration Training Centre Auditorium in the city’s Askar Dighi area.
The event was organised by the CBTEP project (Capacity Building of the Election Commission Secretariat for the Use of ICT in the Electoral Process).
Addressing the presiding officers at the workshop, chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said, “On the election day, remember that you are the chief election commissioner. By law, you have been given absolute authority. If there is chaos, shut down the polling centre — three if needed. If necessary, you can even cancel the entire constituency.”
The CEC said, “We are not the kind to give up easily. We won’t back down. We are standing firmly behind you. The Election Commission will give you its full support.”
Noting that the election atmosphere has begun to stir, he further said, “Everyone must work together to ensure a fair election. To this end, the returning officers and presiding officers responsible for voting are being empowered. They will be given full authority, and they must use it. If they fail to exercise their authority, it will be considered an offence, and failure to take timely appropriate action will not be accepted. Just as having authority is important, using that authority is equally important. As long as you act according to the law and regulations, the Election Commission will stand by you.”
Referring to various challenges centering the election, AMM Nasir Uddin said, “Whenever elections are held in the country, there are major challenges—administrative challenges, security challenges, legal challenges, and technical challenges. Among these, security challenges for conducting the voting process are the biggest. This has appeared on a large scale, and everyone is concerned about it. Addressing it will remain a major challenge for us.”
He also remarked that holding a national election is not the sole responsibility of the Election Commission. He said, “A national election must be conducted nationally. It is not only the work of the Election Commission. It is a responsibility of everyone. Administration, police—everyone must work together. Cooperation and coordination from all are required. For a fair and smooth election, coordination is essential. From the Election Commission Secretariat down to the upazila level, there will be an emergency cell in place.”
“Most presiding officers are teachers. Many of them are not familiar with crisis management. So, in such moments, they need to be trained on how to handle situations. However, a senior police officer noted that in the past 15 years, the police have not been directly engaged in crisis management. Specialised units were deployed for handling crises. Therefore, even within the police, there are challenges related to crisis management.”
The workshop’s special guests included Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, Election Commission additional secretary KM Ali Newaz, Chattogram Divisional commissioner Md Ziauddin, DIG of Chattogram Police Range Md Ahsan Habib, and UNDP Bangladesh assistant resident representative Anwarul Haque. The session was presided over by senior district election officer Mohammad Bashir Ahmed.