Holding election commission accountable under consideration

The Election System Reform Commission is considering how to hold the election commission (EC) accountable if it becomes involved in electoral crimes.

The commission is contemplating proposing legal provisions that would allow action to be taken against the EC after an investigation in such cases.

Sources within the reform commission confirmed this.

The election commission is constitutionally an independent body, with the president appointing the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

Those involved in elections state that it must be considered whether establishing accountability could undermine the EC's independence. Some, however, argue that a system of accountability is necessary to prevent any commission from getting away with fraudulent elections in the future.