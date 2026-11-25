The government is not under any pressure over ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement to return to Bangladesh on 16 December, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.

He noted that the heightened alert of law enforcement agencies across the country is part of the government's regular duties.

“She keeps saying she will return. At one point, she said she would come in November, then she said December. We don't know when she will return. The government is not focused on this, nor is it under any pressure,” Salahuddin Ahmed said.