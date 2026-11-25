Govt under no pressure over Sheikh Hasina’s announced return, says Home minister
The government is not under any pressure over ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement to return to Bangladesh on 16 December, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.
He noted that the heightened alert of law enforcement agencies across the country is part of the government's regular duties.
“She keeps saying she will return. At one point, she said she would come in November, then she said December. We don't know when she will return. The government is not focused on this, nor is it under any pressure,” Salahuddin Ahmed said.
The home minister said Hasina could be extradited under the extradition treaty. A letter has been sent to India through diplomatic channels and India has said it is examining the matter in accordance with the law and taking steps accordingly.
He made the remarks at a press conference in the meeting room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Salahuddin Ahmed said some police and other law enforcement officials are still affiliated with fascist forces and are involved in conspiracies. They are under strict government surveillance. Action is being taken against some of them, he said.
Regarding the investigation into crimes against humanity involving Awami League, whose activities are now banned, as a party, the home minister said action will be taken in accordance with the court's verdict after the investigation, charge sheet and judicial proceedings are completed. The Election Commission will take the necessary steps, he added.
On garment workers' wages, Salahuddin Ahmed said those taking to the streets to protest even after wages have been determined are not workers. They do not have the support of workers either. The authorities will investigate who is behind the protests, he said.
The home minister said fascist forces are calling lockdowns and shutdowns but the people of Bangladesh would not allow them to succeed. BGB is being deployed in various districts, he said, adding that law enforcement agencies are showing considerable restraint.
The government has tactfully ensured that there are no civilian casualties, and will continue to do so in the future. However, if anyone engages in destructive activities, they will be strictly contained.
Salahuddin Ahmed also said that forces ousted for committing genocide have never been able to return to politics or regain power. They will never be able to engage in politics again, he said.
He added that the situation in Gopalganj had been handled without any loss of life. Anyone seeking to engage in extremist or destructive activities will face strict action.