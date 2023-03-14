Constitute body to monitor gas lines in capital: HC

The court asked Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) chairman, managing director of Titas Gas, managing director of Dhaka WASA and chief executive officers of Dhaka North and South City Corporations to form the committee within seven days.
The court in its rule asked the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks as to why their inaction in ensuring peaceful living of the city dwellers shall not be declared illegal.
It also ordered the committee to submit its report before it in every eight weeks and set 16 May for passing further order in this regard.
Rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed the writ on 12 March and senior lawyer Manjil Murshid moved the plea before the court.