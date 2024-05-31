India extending full support in investigation: MEA

He further said that the other accused behind the killing of the Bangladeshi MP are hiding in Nepal or the US.

“Bangladesh MP’s daughter will come to Kolkata very soon for the DNA examination. Another accused is hiding in Nepal or the US. CID West Bengal and our team are also seeking help from Interpol,” he said.

Bangladesh Detective Department Chief further thanked the West Bengal CID for cooperating with them.

“I would like to thank CID West Bengal and other senior officials of West Bengal and Kolkata police. During the last few days, we went to the place of occurrence and interrogated the accused in the CID office, from there we got information which matched the statement of another accused who is in the custody of Bangladesh Police,” he said.

He noted that they sent the flesh and hair found in the septic tank for forensic examination. “With the help of CID West Bengal, we inspected the sewage line and got flesh and hair from the septic tank which was sent for forensic examination,” he said.