‘Your daughter has turned into a cat?’ –parents even had to hear such remarks

An ambulance speeds towards Dhaka from Kushtia. Inside, the parents are holding their five-year-old daughter tightly. Just moments earlier, the girl had been perfectly normal, but suddenly she started making meowing sounds like a cat and scratching her own face. Physicians suspected rabies, and terrified and distraught, the parents hired an ambulance for Tk 12,000 to rush her to Dhaka.

But on the way, the parents learned that a video of their ailing daughter at that moment had spread on social media platform Facebook. Then calls started coming from both acquaintances and strangers. Some asked, “Has your daughter apparently turned into a cat?” Some said the girl was acting. Others accused the parents of being view-mongers.

But the girl had not turned into a cat, nor had she contracted rabies. She had behaved that way unknowingly during a moment of illness. Doctors later said it was not an act. Although the child has recovered, her family has not been able to escape the few-minute video.

A visit to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital’s Mohakhali, on 25 August found that the parents had taken their daughter to the zoo. They could not contacted despite waiting for long. The next morning, 26 August, they were reached by phone. As soon as she answered the phone, the mother expressed her frustration to Prothom Alo, saying they were tired of saying everyone the same thing and did not want to talk anymore.