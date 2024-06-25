Facebook suspends whistleblower Saiyed Abdullah's account

The Facebook authorities, citing a violation of the social media platform’s community standards, have suspended the account of Saiyed Abdullah, a law department graduate of Dhaka University who gained attention for highlighting the much-hyped goat saga..

Saiyed Abdullah exposed Mushfiqur Rahman when he ordered a sacrificial goat worth Tk 1.5 million before Eid-ul-Azha, and his relation with Matiur Rahman, a now-removed member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR). Abdullah made multiple posts on his social media handle in this regard.

Matiur Rahman publicly denied any relation to Mushfiqur, but Abdullah's investigation, what he terms as citizen journalism, and subsequent media reports confirmed that Mushfiqur was indeed the son of Matiur and his second wife. Later, a staggering amount of financial holdings and wealth of Matiur and his family came to light through media reports.