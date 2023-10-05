Bangladesh

Dengue: Nine more die, 2,617 hospitalised in 24 hours

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dengue infected people are hospitalised for treatment at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, as the yearly death toll from the disease has surpassed the previous record in the country, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 5 September, 2023
Reuters

Nine people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,055.

An alarming 66 deaths have been recorded in the first five days of the current month.

Besides, a total of 2,617 people – 633 in Dhaka and 1,984 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.

Of the new deaths, five have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining four are from outside the capital.

A total of 216,864 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.

