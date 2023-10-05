Dengue: Nine more die, 2,617 hospitalised in 24 hours

Nine people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,055.
An alarming 66 deaths have been recorded in the first five days of the current month.
Besides, a total of 2,617 people – 633 in Dhaka and 1,984 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.
Of the new deaths, five have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining four are from outside the capital.
A total of 216,864 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.