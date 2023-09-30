Dengue vaccine to be used once approved by WHO after trial: Minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque has said the dengue vaccine by Researchers of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (icddr,b) is at trial stage.

He said the vaccine is effective but it needs further trials. If necessary, approval would be sought from the World Health Organization (WHO) for usage of the vaccine. The vaccine would be used in the country if WHO gives a nod.

The minister said this while speaking with journalists at his house in Manikganj Sadar upazila.