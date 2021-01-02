200m tunnel found along Bangladesh-India border

A 200-metre tunnel has been found along the border of Bangladesh and India. The tunnel has connected Karimganj district of Indian state of Assam and Bangladesh, Indian police said.

The Indian law enforcement agency said trans-border criminals and smugglers would use the hidden tunnel for their illicit activities including human trafficking. The Indian side of the tunnel falls within the jurisdiction of Nilambazar police station in Karimganj upazila.

On Sunday (27 December 2020), Elim Uddin from Naya Gram asked Dilwar Hossain from neighbouring Shilua village to accompany him to a wedding ceremony. Elim took Dilwar through the tunnel that went under a forest. Later, Dilwar’s family received a phone call asking them to pay a ransom of Tk 500,000 to get back Dilwar. The family was directed to pay the money to Elim Uddin of Naya Gram. Realising that the call is from a Bangladeshi number, Dilwar’s elder brother filed a kidnapping complaint with Nilambazar police station on Wednesday (30 December 2020).