201 freedom fighters attend PKSF event

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least 201 freedom fighters from 201 unions of Bangladesh participated in a virtual discussion organised by Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation on 24 March.

A news release said that the discussion was a part of 10-day celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

More than 500 audiences got a glimpse of the war history from the freedom fighters.