201 freedom fighters attend PKSF event

Prothom Alo English Desk
At least 201 freedom fighters from 201 unions of Bangladesh participated in a virtual discussion organised by Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation on 24 March.
A news release said that the discussion was a part of 10-day celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
More than 500 audiences got a glimpse of the war history from the freedom fighters.
PKSF chairman Qazi Kholiquzzaman, also a freedom fighter, reminded the audience that people must believe in and realise the ideals of Sheikh Mujib and the spirits of the Liberation War, rather than discuss over only.
PKSF’s deputy managing director Fazlul Kader, former ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad, additional secretary to financial institutions division Arijit Chowdhury, former deputy governor at Bangladesh Bank Naznin Sultana and UCEP Bangladesh chairperson Parveen Mahmud, among others, also spoke.