Govt overlooking expert advice on tackling measles

The Ministry of Health and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) appear to be giving little weight to expert advice on tackling measles. At a joint meeting on 12 April, specialists put forward several urgent recommendations, including the formation of a multi-stakeholder committee. However, there has been no visible progress in implementing those proposals.

When contacted on 23 April, Thursday, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain told Prothom Alo, “I am not aware of the recommendation to form such a committee. I have not yet been informed.”

As measles began spreading from the second week of March, the first joint meeting of two expert committees was held on 12 April. The meeting was chaired by noted scientist Professor Firdausi Qadri, who leads the National Immunisation and Technical Advisory Group (NITAG)—the country’s highest technical body on vaccines. Formed by the Ministry of Health, NITAG independently advises the government and consists of 15 members. Its current committee was formed on 30 July 2025 under the interim government.