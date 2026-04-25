Govt overlooking expert advice on tackling measles
The Ministry of Health and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) appear to be giving little weight to expert advice on tackling measles. At a joint meeting on 12 April, specialists put forward several urgent recommendations, including the formation of a multi-stakeholder committee. However, there has been no visible progress in implementing those proposals.
When contacted on 23 April, Thursday, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain told Prothom Alo, “I am not aware of the recommendation to form such a committee. I have not yet been informed.”
As measles began spreading from the second week of March, the first joint meeting of two expert committees was held on 12 April. The meeting was chaired by noted scientist Professor Firdausi Qadri, who leads the National Immunisation and Technical Advisory Group (NITAG)—the country’s highest technical body on vaccines. Formed by the Ministry of Health, NITAG independently advises the government and consists of 15 members. Its current committee was formed on 30 July 2025 under the interim government.
The joint session recommended forming a multi-stakeholder committee comprising paediatricians, epidemiologists, virologists, laboratory specialists and other relevant experts. The committee would prioritise case detection and guide evidence-based decision-making. However, the committee has not yet been formed.
Also present at the meeting were Professor Mahmudur Rahman, chairperson of the National Verification Committee for Measles and Rubella Elimination (NVC) and former Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The NVC evaluates the country’s progress towards measles and rubella elimination, informs the World Health Organization (WHO) regional commission, and advises the government. It was last reconstituted on 30 November 2017 and has nine members.
According to the meeting minutes signed by Firdausi Qadri, the joint session recommended forming a multi-stakeholder committee comprising paediatricians, epidemiologists, virologists, laboratory specialists and other relevant experts. The committee would prioritise case detection and guide evidence-based decision-making. However, the committee has not yet been formed.
The minutes show that, at the joint meeting that day, members of the two expert committees stressed the need for careful planning on measles. They also highlighted the importance of effective communication to curb its spread and emphasised ensuring high-quality programme implementation.
We had already initiated many measures even before the NITAG meeting or its recommendations. We were able to arrange vaccinations in the shortest possible time. The process of forming the committee recommended by NITAG, including experts, is under way.Md Quamaruzzaman Chowdhury, secretary, Health Services Division
Even before the joint meeting, a measles vaccination campaign had begun on 5 April in 30 high-risk areas across the country. On the day of the meeting, 12 April, vaccination started in four city corporations—Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Barishal and Mymensingh—and a nationwide campaign date was set. The meeting stressed the need for strong monitoring of the vaccination programme.
Over the past two days, this correspondent spoke with two public health experts who attended the joint meeting about the measles situation in the country, issues discussed, and the recommendations made by the joint meeting. Neither of them wished to be named. One said there was a lack of proactive engagement from officials of the Directorate General of Health Services and the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). The other said it was unfortunate that the health minister had not been informed of the experts’ recommendations.
Despite several attempts over the past two days, it was not possible to obtain any comment or statement from the DGHS director general, Professor Pravath Chandra Biswas. Meanwhile, there is no one available to speak on behalf of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). The programme’s chief—who holds the rank of deputy director—was made an officer on special duty (OSD) on 9 April.
A measles vaccination campaign had begun on 5 April in 30 high-risk areas across the country. On the day of the meeting, 12 April, vaccination started in four city corporations—Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Barishal and Mymensingh—and a nationwide campaign date was set. The meeting stressed the need for strong monitoring of the vaccination programme.
When contacted, Health Services Division Secretary Md Quamaruzzaman Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Friday, “We are working sincerely; we are not sitting idle. We had already initiated many measures even before the NITAG meeting or its recommendations. We were able to arrange vaccinations in the shortest possible time. The process of forming the committee recommended by NITAG, including experts, is under way. We are working on it.”
Several complex technical issues were also discussed at the expert committee meeting. These included identifying which patients require isolation and ensuring that the guidelines are properly followed, as well as vaccinating children in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. No steps on these matters have yet been reported.
Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisel said the overall situation reflects a degree of neglect and lack of initiative. He told Prothom Alo, “Experts are making recommendations, the minister is unaware, and the recommendations are not being implemented. This clearly shows a lack of communication and coordination. In a measles emergency like this, it is unacceptable.”