Measles behind all deaths, not just suspected cases

Children are dying from measles. Experts have said that if measles symptoms are present, such deaths can also be considered measles-related.

Confusion has arisen among the public over deaths from measles and deaths with measles symptoms. This confusion has been created by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), which has described some deaths as “suspected measles” in its press releases.

Since mid-March, various media outlets, including Prothom Alo, have been reporting the number of child deaths from measles. The Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Mohakhali initially provided figures on measles deaths.