Govt sincere to develop telecommunication, IT sectors: Prof Yunus
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the interim government is sincere in developing country's telecommunication and information technology (IT) sectors and it has ensured transparency and accountability in all the activities of these sectors.
The chief adviser made the comments in his message given on the eve of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, which is to be celebrated in the country tomorrow with the theme 'Gender Equality in Digital Transformation', an official release said.
"I am delighted to learn that World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is going to be celebrated on May 17 in Bangladesh like elsewhere in the world," he added.
The chief adviser said "Equal participation of men and women in all the sectors of digital transformation and utilization of telecommunication service and IT, is a prerequisite for building a discrimination-free and modern society."
The Chief Adviser added that the interim government is committed to ensure equal opportunities and rights for men and women in all the segments of digital transformation by upholding the spirit of July mass uprising, adding, "that is why I think the theme 'Gender Equality in Digital Transformation' was significant".
Different information technology services are being launched through union information and service centers across the country, he said adding Prof Yunus said Initiatives have already been taken for 'She-STEM' training for female students and special freelancing training for women entrepreneurs.
Bangladesh is going to get connected to satellite-based high-speed internet network, which is an important milestone in terms of ensuring continuous internet service across the country including the remote and inaccessible areas," he added.
He urged all to work united to ensure world-class telecommunication and IT service for the people.