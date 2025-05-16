Govt sincere to develop telecommunication, IT sectors: Prof Yunus

"I am delighted to learn that World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is going to be celebrated on May 17 in Bangladesh like elsewhere in the world," he added.

The chief adviser said "Equal participation of men and women in all the sectors of digital transformation and utilization of telecommunication service and IT, is a prerequisite for building a discrimination-free and modern society."

The Chief Adviser added that the interim government is committed to ensure equal opportunities and rights for men and women in all the segments of digital transformation by upholding the spirit of July mass uprising, adding, "that is why I think the theme 'Gender Equality in Digital Transformation' was significant".