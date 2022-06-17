21 DU students marooned in flood, call for rescue operation

Twenty-one students of Dhaka University (DU) have been marooned in flood water in Sunamganj while travelling Tanguar haor area.

The students, including seven girls, went to the area three days ago and are now calling for rescue operations since they are facing a crisis of drinking water.

Among the stranded students, Md Shoaib Ahmed, a third year DU student of mass communication and journalism department, said they travelled to Tanguar haor three days ago. As the flood situation worsened on Thursday in Sunamganj, they were stranded in a restaurant, Panshi, along with other travellers.