One in every three is victim of medical negligence: BBS survey

One in every three persons in the country has experienced negligence, carelessness and mistreatment in government or private hospitals. This rate is higher in cities than in villages. Around 91 per cent of the people in this country want that the government be legally bound to provide primary healthcare to all.

This opinion on country’s health sector came from respondents in the public opinion survey on the health sector reforms. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) conducted this national survey at the request of the concerned reform commission.

BBS submitted the initial survey report to the health sector reform commission on 18 February. The survey reveals various pictures related to the health sector including where people go to seek medical care, how many people go abroad for treatment, their views about medicines and more.

The health sector reform commission is working under the leadership of national professor AK Azad Khan. The commission is supposed to submit their report to the chief adviser of the interim government on 31 March.