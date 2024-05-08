21pc of migrants entering Europe via Mediterranean are Bangladeshis

Bangladesh topped the list of countries from where people are migrating to Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea as Bangladeshis accounted for 21 per cent of the migrants who entered Europe risking their lives by crossing the Mediterranean from January to April this year.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) director general Amy Pope disclosed the data while speaking to a group of journalists at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday. Before this, she formally unveiled the World Migration Report 2024 at an event there.

Amy Pope said people migrating from various countries including Bangladesh now more than ever because of climate change and conflict and it is necessary to collect data and statistics as well as to conduct researches to understand whether a large number of people are migrating from Bangladesh because of climate change.