Closing the gender digital divide could boost global GDP by USD 1.5tn and lift 30mn women from poverty

The newly released Gender Snapshot 2025 report by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) shows that the world is at a crossroads. With investments, gender equality is within reach, reports a press release.

Girls are now more likely to complete school than ever before, and maternal mortality declined by nearly 40 per cent between 2000 and 2023. Rates of intimate partner violence are 2.5 times lower in countries with comprehensive measures on violence (i.e. laws, policies, institutional mechanisms, research and data, prevention, services, and budgets) compared to those with weak protections. Women’s leadership in climate talks has doubled. In the past five years, 99 new or reformed laws tore down discrimination.