Sadeeq Agro corruption
Tk 1.33b money-laundering case shrinks to Tk 15m
The case originally alleged the laundering of Tk 1.33 billion. It was filed by the Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). But after completing its investigation, the CID now says the company accumulated only Tk 14.7 million in illicit assets, of which Tk 8.6 million was smuggled abroad.
The agency, however, says it found evidence of the unauthorised import of Brahman cattle, misappropriation, and the illegal occupation of government canals and roads.
The company in question is Sadeeq Agro Limited. Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in 2024, the firm drew widespread attention after Mushfiqur Rahman (Ifat), son of former National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman, bought a “pedigree” goat from the company for Tk 1.5 million, making headlines on social media.
The incident subsequently brought to light numerous allegations of corruption and irregularities involving both Matiur Rahman and Sadeeq Agro.
Against this backdrop, the CID filed a money laundering case on 3 March, 2025, with Mohammadpur Police Station against Sadeeq Agro Chairman Mohammad Imran Hossain and Managing Director Towhidul Alam under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.
After nearly a year of investigation, the CID submitted a charge sheet to the court in April, accusing both men. Imran has been arrested and is currently in jail, while Towhidul remains absconding.
Matiur Rahman and his first wife, Layla Kaniz, are also in jail in a separate case over allegedly acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income. Matiur’s second wife and their children have fled abroad.
Charge sheet based on investigation findings
In the original case filed by the CID, investigators alleged that the accused had laundered Tk 1.335 billion through smuggling, fraud, embezzlement of public assets and overseas money transfers. The complaint also alleged that Tk 1.213 billion had been transferred and converted through various bank accounts.
However, the CID’s final charge sheet states that investigators found preliminary evidence that Sadeeq Agro had acquired only Tk 14.67 million in illicit assets through fraud, forgery, smuggling, foreign exchange trafficking and organised crime. On that basis, Chairman Imran and Managing Director Towhidul have been charged under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.
The charge sheet further states that nearly Tk 8.6 million was transferred abroad through the unauthorised import of Brahman cattle.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 1 July, CID Financial Crime Division Inspector Mohammad Chhayedur Rahman, the investigating officer, said the original case had mistakenly treated the entire Tk 1.335 billion in bank transactions as laundered money. The charge sheet, he said, was prepared based on evidence uncovered during the investigation.
However, several CID officials involved in financial crime investigations, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned whether the discrepancy resulted from an initial mistake or whether the investigating officer had been “managed” into submitting the revised charge sheet. They said the issue itself warranted investigation, warning that the inconsistency could benefit the accused in court.
A source familiar with the matter said Sadeeq Agro owner Imran maintained close ties with former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, dismissed Major General Ziaul Ahsan—who is currently in jail—and former CID chief Mohammad Ali, along with several senior police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials.
The source alleged that these officials used Imran to channel bribe money and that he engaged in various criminal activities under the cover of the cattle business.
Allegd money laundering through cattle imports
According to the charge sheet, Sadeeq Agro applied in 2021 for permission to import 200 pregnant Brahma heifers from the United States. The application was rejected under the National Livestock Development Policy.
Despite that, the company allegedly imported 18 Brahma cattle without approval by forging the signature of an official at the airport’s Livestock Quarantine Station to create a fake import permit.
Customs authorities seized the cattle and transferred them to the Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm in Savar. The CID alleges that the illegal import process violated government regulations and resulted in nearly Tk 8.6 million being transferred abroad.
The charge sheet also states that authorities later decided to slaughter 15 of the confiscated Brahman cattle during Ramadan to sell the meat at subsidised prices. The animals were handed over to the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association.
Although official records showed the cattle had been slaughtered, six were allegedly misappropriated and later prepared for sale at Eid cattle markets. An operation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) recovered the animals. Following a court order, they were sold at auction, with Tk 2.788 million deposited into the state treasury.
Government canal still under Sadik Agro’s control
Following the “goat scandal”, the Dhaka North City Corporation launched an eviction drive on 27 June, 2024, targeting Sadeeq Agro structures built on public canals and roads. However, the company has yet to relinquish possession of the land.
A visit to Nabinagar Housing in Mohammadpur on 1 July found that Sadeeq Agro still occupied sections of the canal and roadside land, where sand had been dumped and temporary bamboo structures erected adjacent to its cattle farm and sweets and bakery shop.
A farm worker, speaking anonymously, said cattle were occasionally brought from the main farm and tied there. He estimated that around 100 cattle remained at the farm.
When this correspondent sought to speak with someone in charge, workers said the owner was in jail and that the manager previously appointed to oversee operations was no longer there.
The charge sheet states that Sadeeq Agro had long operated four structures after filling in government land along the Ramchandrapur canal and an embankment road in Mohammadpur. According to the CID, the company generated Tk 8.36 million in criminal proceeds from the illegal occupation.
The charge sheet also alleges that although Sadeeq Agro obtained an electronic Taxpayer Identification Number (e-TIN) in 2021, it had not submitted any income tax returns up to the time the investigation was completed.