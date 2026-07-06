Tk 1.33b money-laundering case shrinks to Tk 15m

The case originally alleged the laundering of Tk 1.33 billion. It was filed by the Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). But after completing its investigation, the CID now says the company accumulated only Tk 14.7 million in illicit assets, of which Tk 8.6 million was smuggled abroad.

The agency, however, says it found evidence of the unauthorised import of Brahman cattle, misappropriation, and the illegal occupation of government canals and roads.

The company in question is Sadeeq Agro Limited. Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in 2024, the firm drew widespread attention after Mushfiqur Rahman (Ifat), son of former National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman, bought a “pedigree” goat from the company for Tk 1.5 million, making headlines on social media.

The incident subsequently brought to light numerous allegations of corruption and irregularities involving both Matiur Rahman and Sadeeq Agro.