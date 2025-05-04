Barrister Abdur Razzaq passes away
Supreme Court’s senior lawyer Barrister Abdur Razzaq passed away while undergoing medical treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital on Sunday afternoon.
Shishir Monir, Supreme Court lawyer and former Secretary General of Islami Chhatra Shibir, disclosed the death of Abdur Razzaq through a Facebook post on his verified page today.
He left behind two sons and a daughter.
Abdur Razzaq was a former Assistant Secretary General of Bangladesh Jaamat-e-Islami. He was also the Chief Adviser of AB Party.
In another Facebook post, Shishir Monir said the first namaz-e-janaza of Abdur Razzaq will be held at Taqwa Masjid in the capital’s Dhanmondi area at 8:30 pm and the second namaz-e-janaza will be held on the Supreme Court premises at 11:00 am Monday.
Barrister Abdur Razzaq was the chief defence counsel at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
He resigned from the Jamaat-e-Islami in 2019. Later, he took the post of Chief Adviser of AB Party.
Abdur Razzaq went to the UK in 2013 and returned home in the last week of December 2024.
He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. As his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to a hospital in London, UK in September 2024. At that time, he resigned from the Advisor post of AB Party.
Abdur Razzaq is from Bianibazar upazila of Sylhet.