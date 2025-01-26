A return to old politics would be unfortunate

Abdur Razzak: The Awami League government first tried to implicate me in the killing of the army officers at Pilkhana. Fortunately, the judiciary was still independent at the time and so the government's attempt to confiscate my passport failed and I was even granted anticipatory bail. I then took on responsibility as the legal counsel of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders at the International Crimes Tribunal. I was under police surveillance round the clock at that time. The police would keep me under watch at the court, my chamber, my house, even when I attended any social event. It was sheer harassment. But no steps had been taken to arrest me till then.

Abdul Quader Molla was hanged on the night of 12 December 2013. Tension prevailed all over. The opposition had boycotted the election. The government was heading towards a one-sided election (5 January 2014). Then one day I was told that it would not be safe for me to stay at home, that I could be arrested at any time. I stayed away from home for two nights. The court was closed at the time and I didn't have much work. So I decided to use this time to pay a two-week visit to London. I started for London on 17 December and reached on the 18th. It was on that day I learnt that a case had been filed against me. They said I had hurled an explosive at the police on 18 December. The police turned up at my house that day or the next.

Then I learnt through political sources and diplomatic sources that a plan had been made to arrest me. A presidium member of Awami League said their leader (Sheikh Hasina) had given her "clearance" to arrest Barrister Abdur Razzak. I learnt the same from diplomatic sources. My friends and relatives advised I stay away from the country and so I didn't return. I had gone for two weeks and had to stay for 11 years.