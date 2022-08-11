Foreign ministry goes tough on diplomat Kazi Anarkoly

After the meeting, committee chairman lawmaker Muhammad Faruk Khan told the media that the recall of the diplomat from Indonesia was discussed at the meeting and the allegation brought against her is related to the country's image.
The ministry has said they have gone tough on the matter and she has been made OSD, and if allegation is proved, she may face maximum administrative penalty, he added.
A team of Indonesia’s narcotic control authorities conducted a sudden raid at the residence of the former deputy chief of the Bangladesh mission in Indonesia, Kazi Anarkoly, on allegation of keeping marijuana at the apartment.
Kazi Anarkoly enjoyed diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention but the Indonesia’s narcotic control authorities launched the raid ignoring the treaty.
She had been taken to the office of the narcotic control authorities after the raid. She was released at the custody of the Bangladesh embassy several hours later. Having informed about the incident, the foreign ministry recalled her home immediately.
Muhammad Faruk Khan said, the committee would ask the foreign ministry for details on how many officials has faced action due to various criminal activities at various Bangladesh missions over the past 10 years and what sort of measure have been taken against them.
The visit of Chinese foreign minister to Dhaka was also discussed at the meeting. Muhammad Faruk Khan said it is good news that Bangladesh will enjoy duty free access to China market on 99 per cent of products and the meeting asked about the status of the remaining 1 per cent goods.
A press release of the parliament secretariat said the meeting has advised to keep various countries as alternative for importing necessary products. The issue of lawmakers facing complexities to get visa of various countries was also discussed at the meeting and recommendation was made on holding bilateral talks to solve this problem. The meeting also recommended taking necessary measures so that expatriates can obtain their national identity card easily.
Presided over by Muhammad Faruk Khan, committee members foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, Nurul Islam Nahid, Golam Faruk Khandakar, Md Habibe Millat, Nahim Razzaq and Nizam Uddin Jalil attended the meeting.