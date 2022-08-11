Foreign ministry goes tough on diplomat Kazi Anarkoly

The foreign ministry has taken a tough stance aganist diplomat Kazi Anarkoly who was recalled from Bangladesh mission in Jakarta following the allegation of finding drugs at her residence. If the allegation is found to be true, she may face the maximum administrative penalty.

The ministry’s stance on Kazi Anarkoly was disclosed during a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of foreign affairs at the Parliament Complex in Dhaka on Wednesday. The parliamentary committee discussed the matter although it was not included in the meeting minutes.