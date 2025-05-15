Universal Pension Scheme
Subscriber above 60 eligible to draw 30pc of deposited amount
The Board of Directors of the National Pension Authority held its 2nd meeting at the Finance Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.
Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Pension Authority, presided over the meeting.
The meeting took a number of decisions to infuse dynamism into its operations, which include an interested subscriber would be able to draw a maximum 30 per cent of his or her deposited amount at a time once becoming eligible or reaching pensionable age, said a press release.
The meeting also decided to lower the monthly subscription fee of the ‘Probash’ and ‘Progoti’ schemes to Taka 1,000 from the existing Taka 2,000 since the monthly income of many participants in these two schemes are comparatively low.
Meanwhile, a section of the Progoti pension scheme of which the monthly income is higher than the average monthly income of the private sector officials would be able to deposit the highest monthly Taka 15,000 from the existing level of Taka 10,000.
It was decided to include in the Progoti pension scheme the service workers who are under the agreement on the outsourcing process.
The meeting decided that the National Pension Authority would take necessary steps for availing the membership of the International Social Security Association (ISSA).
It was also decided to strengthen the ongoing publicity operations of the universal pension scheme through circulating advertisements in social media (Facebook), YouTube, giving advertisements in popular TV events, talk shows, in international matches and newspapers.
Besides, the issue of launching the Islamic version of the universal pension scheme would be placed after scrutiny before the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Pension Authority.