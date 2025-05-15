Subscriber above 60 eligible to draw 30pc of deposited amount

The Board of Directors of the National Pension Authority held its 2nd meeting at the Finance Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Pension Authority, presided over the meeting.

The meeting took a number of decisions to infuse dynamism into its operations, which include an interested subscriber would be able to draw a maximum 30 per cent of his or her deposited amount at a time once becoming eligible or reaching pensionable age, said a press release.