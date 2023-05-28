US visa policy a shame on people: Food minister

Food minister Shadhan Chandra Majumder has said the new visa policy adopted by the USA is a shame on the 1.7 million people of the country.
He made this remark while addressing a function organised in Porsha upazila of Naogaon to celebrate the golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Porsha upazila parishad organised the event at the upazila parishad auditorium on Sunday.
criticising the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the food minister said, “The new US visa policy is a shame on the 1.7 million people of the country. However, BNP is quite happy with this as they don’t do politics for the people of the country. Their only goal is to grab power at any cost.”
Speaking regarding the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Shadhan Chandra Majumder said, “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had always been on the side of the oppressed and exploited people throughout his illustrious political career. Bangabandhu was the symbol of peace. We have to spread the secular, humanitarian and peaceful philosophy of Bangabandhu among the youth.”
Highlighting the country's progress in various fields, the food minister said, “There is no sector where the prime minister's aid has not reached. After coming to power in 1996, Awami League, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, had built community clinics for the poor people. However, BNP closed down the facilities after coming to power in 2001. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina's community clinic is now considered a model in the world.”
Speaking on the possibility of food crisis in the country, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, “There is no possibility of a food crisis in the country. The country has seen a bumper production of food grain due to the timely initiatives taken by the agriculture-friendly government."
"There will be no food crisis in the country. The government is providing fertilisers and other agricultural equipment at subsidised prices. The farmers are getting fair prices for their products," he added.
Porsha upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Salma Akter presided over the event while Bangladesh Food Safety Authority member Monjur Morshed addressed it as a special guest.
Porsha upazila parishad chairman Shah Monjur Morshed Chowdhury, upazila Awami League general secretary Mofazzal Hossain Molla and Porsha police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Zahirul Islam also attended the event.