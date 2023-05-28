US visa policy a shame on people: Food minister

Food minister Shadhan Chandra Majumder has said the new visa policy adopted by the USA is a shame on the 1.7 million people of the country.

He made this remark while addressing a function organised in Porsha upazila of Naogaon to celebrate the golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Porsha upazila parishad organised the event at the upazila parishad auditorium on Sunday.