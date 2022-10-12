Situation was not like this in last three months: DPDC MD

The government had said the electricity situation would improve from October. But instead of that, it has increased. The city dwellers are suffering a lot due to the load-shedding amid the sweltering condition. The situation is vulnerable in other parts of the country as well.
Sources in the power division said they had carried out the highest 2000MW to 2200MW load shedding on average in a day from July to September across the country. Now it has increased to 2500-3000MW, which is the highest in the last three months.
Responsible officials also have confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, Bikash Dewan, managing director (MD) of DPDC, said, “The daily power deficit is fluctuating between 400MW to 500MW now. The situation was never like this in the last three months.”
Amir Kausar Ali, managing director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO), said, “In some places power cut is being carried out three to five times a day.”
“The daily supply deficit is around 300MW. Load-shedding is being carried out up to even four times a day in some feeders (specific consumer area),” he added.