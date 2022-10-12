Bangladesh

Load shedding

Situation was not like this in last three months: DPDC MD

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Two children study in candle light in Bastuhara area of Khulna city on 4 July 2022 as frequent power outage hits various parts of the city like elsewhere in the country
Saddam Hossain

Different parts of Dhaka may witness a minimum of one hour to maximum of five hours of power outage on Wednesday, as per the load-shedding schedule of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC).

The government announced the decision to implement area-wise power outages across the country to cope with the power crisis on 18 July. Area-wise load-shedding started from 19 July, in accordance with the government announcement.

The government had said the electricity situation would improve from October. But instead of that, it has increased. The city dwellers are suffering a lot due to the load-shedding amid the sweltering condition. The situation is vulnerable in other parts of the country as well.

Sources in the power division said they had carried out the highest 2000MW to 2200MW load shedding on average in a day from July to September across the country. Now it has increased to 2500-3000MW, which is the highest in the last three months.

Responsible officials also have confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, Bikash Dewan, managing director (MD) of DPDC, said, “The daily power deficit is fluctuating between 400MW to 500MW now. The situation was never like this in the last three months.”

Amir Kausar Ali, managing director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO), said, “In some places power cut is being carried out three to five times a day.”

“The daily supply deficit is around 300MW. Load-shedding is being carried out up to even four times a day in some feeders (specific consumer area),” he added.

