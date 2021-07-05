231 Russians of Rooppur nuclear power plant project get coronavirus

Another 67 of the Russians have been brought to Dhaka for treatment. Of them, 46 have been admitted to Dhaka Central International Medical College and Hospital in Shyamoli, and 22 are at AMZ Hospital in Badda.
Project physician Mohammad Fakhrul Islam said there are around 3,600 Russians working at the Rooppur project. In the first phase, 1000 and in the second phase 300 of them were given the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine. Among these Russian corona patients from the Rooppur project, 10 had been vaccinated.