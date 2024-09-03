UAE pardons 57 convicted Bangladeshis: Chief adviser

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) granted amnesty for all 57 Bangladeshis earlier convicted by the UAE Federal Court.

"All 57 Bangladeshis who were earlier convicted by the UAE Federal Court have been granted pardon by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, today," he told a meeting with the editors here.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the newsmen saying the pardoned people will be deported to Bangladesh soon.