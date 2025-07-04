Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: Further delay in supply

The wait for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) to begin supply gets extended even further. Although the transmission lines have been completed, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will not be connected to the national grid just yet. The Russian contractor has been given an extension of two years as the work did not finish according to the plan.

Officials concerned say that the deadline had to be extended as the work could not be completed within the initially agreed period. A decision to extend the deadline was made in February last year.

Under the original agreement, the deadline for the first unit was set for October 2023, and for the second unit it was set for October 2024.

Under the new agreement, the deadline for the completion of the construction of the first unit has been set for December 2026 and deadline for the second one is set for December 2027. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission signed the revised contract with the Russian contractor on 20 June.