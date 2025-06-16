Transmission line commissioned, Yet Rooppur not ready 

Stakeholders note that the schedule for power generation from the Rooppur plant has already been delayed multiple times. Production from the first unit was initially expected to begin in December 2023, later pushed to December 2024, and is now facing further delays. Similarly, the second unit, once scheduled for December 2024, is now expected to begin production no earlier than 2027. The original project timeline ran from July 2016 to December 2025, but it was extended last year to December 2027. However, under the terms of the contract, the project cost cannot be increased even if the timeline is extended.

Officials involved in the project said that in September, ‘dummy’ fuel was inserted into the reactor vessel to conduct initial tests. With the transmission line now completed, nuclear fuel will be introduced into the reactor within the next two months.

Fuel loading itself takes about a month. After that, the plant will begin generating electricity in small batches while various tests are conducted. Commercial production from the first unit may begin sometime next year, but officials say this timeline is still uncertain.

Mokabbir Hossain noted that full-scale power supply could begin by December, but emphasised that this depends on the successful completion of all required testing.

However, experts point out that once fuel is introduced, experimental production will continue for at least six months. During this period, numerous tests must be completed and international certifications obtained. Therefore, commercial production before next year is unlikely.

Shafiqul Islam, professor at the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo, “Even after a two-year delay, there is still no certainty about when the Rooppur project will be operational. This is deeply disappointing.

At present, Rooppur lacks the necessary environment to manage a nuclear facility safely. The risk of nuclear accidents remains, and proper safety protocols are not yet in place. It will take several more months of testing and preparation before production can begin. The current government does not appear to be prioritising this project.

Unfortunately, the current situation is tarnishing the country’s image. If the crisis continues, the construction, operation, and maintenance of nuclear power plants will face genuine uncertainty. This could also lead to an increase in the overall cost of the project.”