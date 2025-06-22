The country needs another cultural awakening

Serajul Islam Choudhury

The reason why the limitations of nationalism feature so prominently in discourse is that it is the nationalists who hold state power. Power changes hands, but it keeps circulating within the bourgeois circle, and the bourgeoisie are, by nature, capitalist. In my writings, I also address the limitations of the leftists as enablers, sometimes implicitly, sometimes explicitly. The primary reason the bourgeoisie remain in power is nothing other than the weakness of the left.

The left could not remain in the mainstream for several reasons. First, the nationalists considered them their primary enemies. Second, the partition of 1947. Third, it wasn’t just that the left were seen as enemies, they were actively targeted for elimination. That is only natural, since the left are anti-capitalist. Hitler and Mussolini were fierce nationalists, and for them, the number one enemy was the communists. In our country too, from Jinnah and Ayub Khan to Sheikh Mujib and all subsequent rulers, every one of them made the suppression of communists a top priority. Some were lured and co-opted, others were imprisoned, and many leftists were killed.

Even Subhas Bose, an extraordinary freedom fighter, was anti-communist. Though he spoke of socialism, it was of the nationalist kind, whose most prominent advocate was Hitler. In Bangladesh too, we saw that the socialism JSD once raised was also nationalist socialism. As a result, the genuine socialist movement suffered.

The left had internal weaknesses as well. They failed to become true revolutionaries. In many cases, they compromised. At times, they took to extremism, became detached from the masses, and acted in self-destructive ways. The reformists believed that revolution could be achieved through parliamentary elections. The extremists thought they could seize state power by eliminating class enemies, without any cultural groundwork. Yet, for socialists, intellectual pursuit is essential. They were deprived of that opportunity. Most of the time, they were either in prison or in hiding. Even books were hard to find.

Moreover, Indian thinkers propagated spiritualism and a theory of one nation so strongly that materialists could not gain ground. And this 'one nation' theory watered the roots of the two-nation theory and worked actively to turn communities into distinct nations. Thus, the issue of class exploitation was buried under the problem of national identity.