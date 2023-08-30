Hillary Clinton seeks support for Dr Yunus

Former state secretary of the United States, Hillary Clinton, has urged all to join the 160 world leaders to support Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need.
In a post on her verified Facebook and X handles, Hillary Clinton wrote, “Stand with me and more than 160 other global leaders to support great humanitarian and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need.”
She also urged all to "join the movement to demand an end to his persecution."
The former secretary incorporated the joint letter of 160 world leaders into her post. In the letter, the leaders said they are alarmed that Dr Yunus has recently been targeted by what they believe to be continuous judicial harassment.
Addressing prime minister Sheikh Hasina, they wrote, “We respectfully ask that you immediately suspend the current judicial proceedings against Professor Yunus, followed by a review of the charges by a panel of impartial judges drawn from within your nation with some role for internationally recognized legal experts.”