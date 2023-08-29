Dr Yunus still spending funds against the country: Shahriar Alam

When asked about the letter, Shahriar Alam said, "It is disappointing that continuous efforts are being made to protect an individual. In the past a certain person or institution did not receive international honour just because of his quality, but there was a lot of investment behind this."

The state minister for foreign affairs said that the government had no influence on the cases against Dr Muhammad Yunus and would not influence this in the future either. He said the judiciary is independent and was carrying out the proceedings accordingly based on information and evidence.

The open letter signed by eminent personalities of the international arena has called for a halt to the case against Dr Yunus. Shahriar Alam said, "I have never heard of any appeal made before to stop a trial process and those who are joining in this appeal are not doing justice to their reputations."

The state minister for foreign affairs said the government would welcome any monitoring of the judicial proceedings. "A person who is involved in business, who has employed thousands and thousands of people, who has property -- may have legal issues. That does not mean he will be a criminal or that he cannot be investigated. Is there any person in the world against who no allegations can be levelled or against whom there can be no investigations?" he asked.