Nobel laureates write to PM Hasina expressing concern over case against Dr Yunus

More than 150 Nobel laureates and world leaders in different sectors have issued an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing concern over the case against Dr Muhammad Yunus on allegations of breaching the labour law and corruption. Of them, more than 100 are Nobel laureates.

US-based public relation (PR) agency Cision PR Newswire published the letter on their website on Monday. The signatories include 14 Nobel peace prize winners, including Barack Obama, Shirin Ebadi, Nadia Murad, Tawakkol Karman and Maria Ressa; four Nobel laureate in literature – JM Coetzee, Herta Muller, Orhan Pamuk and Wole Soyinka; seven Nobel laureates in economics, including Joseph E Stiglitz, 28 Nobel laureates in Chemistry, 29 Nobel medicine prize winners and 22 Nobel laureates in physics.