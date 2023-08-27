34 eminent citizens concerned over harassment of Dr Yunus

The statement said Dr Younus and some of his colleagues from Grameen Bank have been sued in a criminal case with labour court on charge of violation of labour law. His lawyers said the allegations brought in the case are civil in nature but the government has filed a criminal case. The government’s role to dispose of the case abnormally hastily has become evident recently.

The statement alleges that Dr Yunus has already been subjected to harassment in the name of seeking the information of his bank account, investigation and interrogation.

“Simultaneously, a slurring campaign against him from different levels of the government has been going on. Under this circumstance, we think there is a rationale to assume that the criminal case filed against him in the labour court is motivated. We express deep concern over it,” the statement adds.