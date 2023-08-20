Muhammad Yunus: Appeal petition dismissed, case to continue

The High Court discharged a rule issued over a petition seeking cancellation of an order for framing charges in a case filed over violation of the labour law against four including Grameen Telecom chairman Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.
The Appellate Division on Sunday dismissed the appeal petition filed against the verdict of the High Court.
A seven-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order.
Dr Muhammad Yunus' lawyer Abdullah Al-Mamun confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said the case will continue in the trial court following the verdict of the Appellate Division.
Accompanied by lawyer Khawza Tanvir Ahmed, lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun stood for four including Dr Yunus while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam stood for Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
Earlier on 13 August, the chamber court fixed 17 August for hearing the appeal in the Appellate Division, the petition filed by four including Dr Yunus.
Four people including Dr Yunus filed a petition seeking cancellation of an order of 6 June for framing charges in the case.
On 23 July, a dual bench of the High Court issued a rule after a primary hearing.
The state filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the order.