Muhammad Yunus: Appeal petition dismissed, case to continue

The High Court discharged a rule issued over a petition seeking cancellation of an order for framing charges in a case filed over violation of the labour law against four including Grameen Telecom chairman Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The Appellate Division on Sunday dismissed the appeal petition filed against the verdict of the High Court.

A seven-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order.

Dr Muhammad Yunus' lawyer Abdullah Al-Mamun confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said the case will continue in the trial court following the verdict of the Appellate Division.