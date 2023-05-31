HC asks Dr Yunus to pay Tk 120m tax on donation to 3 trusts

The High Court (HC) has turned down three separate petitions (reference) filed by the Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus against the tax imposition by the revenue authorities over his donation to three trusts named after him.

The HC termed the decision of not exempting him from the taxes over his donations to three trusts in three tax years as right.

A HC bench comprising justice Mohammad Kurshid Alam Sarkar and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order on Wednesday.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin said Dr Yunus will have to pay Tk more than 120 million as tax for his donations.

More to follow...