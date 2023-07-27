Dr Yunus pays Tk 124.6m tax on donations

Besides, the issue of paying the tax amount has also been informed to the concerned tax commissioner through a letter.

In the letter sent to the NBR on Wednesday, Md Ruhul Amin Sarkar told media that upon receiving of notice from the concerned taxes zone to pay the aforesaid due tax on donations, Dr Yunus filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

But, the Appellate Division upheld the verdict of the High Court and Dr Yunus came to know about the latest development from the media.

On 23 July, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order after hearing the leave-to-appeal submitted by Dr Yunus against a High Court verdict.