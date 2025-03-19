Anisul Huq, Sadek Khan placed on fresh remand
A Dhaka court has placed former law minister Anisul Huq and a former member of parliament Sadek Khan on three-day remand each in two separate murder cases filed at Mohammad police station in the city.
The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) in Dhaka produced them before the court and pleaded for the remand on Wednesday.
Besides them, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haque Inu, Bangladesh Workers Party president Rashed Khan Mennon and former minister Dipu Moni also were shown arrested in other cases.
The police informed the media about the arrest of Anisul Huq from Dhaka’s Sadarghat area on 13 August last year following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August that year in the face of a student-people uprising.
The court earlier granted a total of 49 days of remand to Anisul Huq at different times.
Sadek Khan was also placed on remand for different terms before.