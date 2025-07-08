Even I don’t know election date yet: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Tuesday said he himself does not yet know the date of the upcoming general election.

“How many more times do I have to speak about the election date? I have already spoken about it this morning. The fact is I don’t even know the date myself,” he said at an event organised by the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

The CEC said the election date will be announced two months before the election. “Please be patient a bit…wait and see…you’ll know the date at the appropriate time,” he added.