No discussion on election date with Chief Adviser: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Tuesday said there was no discussion on the election date during a recent courtesy meeting with the Chief Adviser, although they did talk about preparations for the upcoming national election.

"No discussion was held on the election date. You will get to know about the election date and schedule from the Election Commission (in time)," he said while replying to a question from reporters at his office in the capital.

The CEC said the Chief Adviser wanted to know whether the Election Commission was ready to hold a free, fair and credible election.