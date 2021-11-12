24 thousand under 5 children die of pneumonia in Bangladesh annually

Child specialist and president of BMDC Mohammad Shahidullah said the national technical advisory committee on coronavirus has held 47 meetings and the matter of oxygen was discussed at most of these meetings. Oxygen supply has increased and the situation has improved.

At the start of the roundtable, manager of the DGHS maternal, neonatal and child health programme Muhammad Shariful Islam presented the state of pneumonia in the country and what the government was doing in this regard. He said that the main cause of death of children below the age of five in the country, was pneumonia. The main problem of pneumonia treatment in the country was that the disease is not diagnosed initially.

Line director of the DGHS maternal, neonatal and child health programme Md Shamsul Haque said health workers are being trained to determine whether a patient arriving at a hospital requires oxygen. However, UNICEF's health expert Shamima Sharmeen said that the immediate oxygen screening system at hospitals must be strengthened.

Deputy director, hospital services of DGHS, Sheikh Daud Adnan, said an oxygen production plant is being installed so that there will be no oxygen deficiency in the next five years.