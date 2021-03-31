2,495 Rohingyas off to Bhasan Char in sixth phase

Nearly 2,500 Rohingyas are being relocated from the camps in Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char island in the sixth phase.

Cox’s Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Shah Rezwan Hayat said 47 buses carrying the Rohingyas have reached Chattogram.

Rohingyas willing to go to Bhasan Char were brought to the temporary transit point at Ukhiya Degree College ground and given necessary items including food, water and medicine.

Rohingya Majhis (leaders) said many forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals are now willing to move to Bhasan Char after learning about the facilities and quality of life there.