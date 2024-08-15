Students Against Discrimination doesn't support violation of privacy norms
Rifat Rashid, one of the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), said they do not support anything that violates people's privacy.
He made the statement regarding the allegations of harassment by checking people's phones at various places during the mass sit-in programmes on Thursday.
"Such actions are reviving old paradigms of discrimination. So, don't do anything that destroys the normal course of a citizen's private life, including phone checks," he added.
Ensuring the "freedom of personal life of people" is one of the most important steps towards creating a non-discrimination Bangladesh.
He also urged everyone to take a peaceful stand to stop the conspirators across the country and stay on the streets to ensure that normal public life becomes more beautiful and orderly.