Man was caught red-handed recording female students at JU

Several eyewitnesses and victims said that students had gathered at the Selim Al Deen Muktamanch to watch the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Japan.

After the match, several female students went to the women's washroom at the TSC. One student became suspicious after noticing that a man had entered the women's washroom and hurriedly come back out.

When the female students left the washroom, they stopped the man and questioned him, but he denied any wrongdoing.

They then searched his mobile phone and discovered that he had recorded videos through a small hole in the washroom door.

According to the students, Riaz's phone gallery contained similar sensitive videos of female students recorded on campus from January this year until now. Enraged by the discovery, several students assaulted him.

Members of the university's security department rescued him from the scene and took him to the university's Prantik Gate.