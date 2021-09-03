255 new dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

A total of 1,257 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.
Among them, 1,120 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 137 are hospitalised outside the capital, the release added.
Some 11,236 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January this year. Of them, 9927 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, DGHS said.
So far, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has confirmed 49 deaths due to dengue fever, said the DGHS.