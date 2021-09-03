City

Mayor Taposh's effigy burnt over dengue menace

A section of city dwellers from Old Dhaka has burnt the effigy of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for what they said his failure to control the dengue menace.

People under the banner of ‘agitated Old Dhaka city dwellers’ formed a human chain in front of the national press club on Friday protesting the ‘utter failure’ of the DSCC mayor.

Protesters then burnt the effigy of the mayor pressing their demand.

The organisers said the increase of dengue cases amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be accepted anyway. People of all ages from children to elderly are dying of dengue.

The DSCC authorities will have to bear the responsibility since they are yet to adopt any apparent step to curb the menace.

At the human chain, Nasrin Sultana, a residence of capital’s Bongshal area, said they do not belong to any party. They want the prime minister to take steps to control dengue by appointing a qualified representative in the city corporation, she added.

