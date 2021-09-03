Mayor Taposh's effigy burnt over dengue menace

A section of city dwellers from Old Dhaka has burnt the effigy of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for what they said his failure to control the dengue menace.

People under the banner of ‘agitated Old Dhaka city dwellers’ formed a human chain in front of the national press club on Friday protesting the ‘utter failure’ of the DSCC mayor.

Protesters then burnt the effigy of the mayor pressing their demand.