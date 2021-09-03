Mayor Taposh's effigy burnt over dengue menace

The organisers said the increase of dengue cases amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be accepted anyway. People of all ages from children to elderly are dying of dengue.
The DSCC authorities will have to bear the responsibility since they are yet to adopt any apparent step to curb the menace.
At the human chain, Nasrin Sultana, a residence of capital’s Bongshal area, said they do not belong to any party. They want the prime minister to take steps to control dengue by appointing a qualified representative in the city corporation, she added.